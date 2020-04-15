JGP Wealth Management LLC Boosts Stake in Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN) by 4.1% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,328 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 250 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Northwest Natural were worth $383,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Ellevest Inc. boosted its position in shares of Northwest Natural by 66.9% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 808 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $57,000. Cranbrook Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $70,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Northwest Natural in the 4th quarter worth approximately $100,000. 76.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Northwest Natural alerts:

NYSE NWN opened at $64.50 on Wednesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $63.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.09. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.71 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.52. Northwest Natural Holding Co has a 1-year low of $50.49 and a 1-year high of $77.26.

Northwest Natural (NYSE:NWN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The utilities provider reported $1.26 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $247.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $248.12 million. Northwest Natural had a return on equity of 8.50% and a net margin of 8.28%. The company’s revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.24 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Northwest Natural Holding Co will post 2.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a dividend of $0.477 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.91 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Northwest Natural’s payout ratio is 87.21%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on NWN shares. Wells Fargo & Co cut Northwest Natural to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $59.00 price objective on shares of Northwest Natural in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, UBS Group lowered their price objective on Northwest Natural from $61.00 to $56.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.29.

In other news, CEO David Hugo Anderson sold 666 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $48,964.32. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 78,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,742,279.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director C Scott Gibson sold 1,796 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.84, for a total value of $121,840.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 1.14% of the company’s stock.

About Northwest Natural

Northwest Natural Holding Company, through its subsidiary, Northwest Natural Gas Company, provides regulated natural gas distribution services to residential, commercial, and industrial customers in Oregon and Southwest Washington. It is also involved in the gas storage activities, water businesses, and other investments and activities.

Featured Article: What is Put Option Volume?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northwest Natural Holding Co (NYSE:NWN).

Receive News & Ratings for Northwest Natural Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northwest Natural and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.