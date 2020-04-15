JGP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lowered its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 7.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 272 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $285,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 12.0% in the 4th quarter. Accurate Investment Solutions Inc. now owns 1,065 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 114 shares during the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 20,256 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,864,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Corundum Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,062 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 4.4% in the 4th quarter. American Trust Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,801 shares of the company’s stock valued at $255,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ballentine Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 29,756 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after purchasing an additional 120 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. stock opened at $82.84 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $209.22 billion, a PE ratio of 21.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 0.55. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $65.25 and a 52-week high of $92.64. The company has a quick ratio of 0.97, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The company’s 50 day moving average is $77.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $84.15.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The company reported $1.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $11.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.71 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 21.01% and a return on equity of 49.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.04 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.61 dividend. This represents a $2.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.95%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio is presently 47.01%.

MRK has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $92.00 to $89.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “buy” rating and issued a $95.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Barclays assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, February 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $93.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, February 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $93.73.

Merck & Co., Inc. Profile

Merck & Co, Inc provides healthcare solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, Healthcare Services, and Alliances. The company offers therapeutic and preventive agents to treat cardiovascular, type 2 diabetes, chronic hepatitis C virus, HIV-1 infection, intra-abdominal, fungal infection, insomnia, and inflammatory diseases.

