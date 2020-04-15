JGP Wealth Management LLC Cuts Stock Position in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 36.2% in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,126 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 640 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $301,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. PrairieView Partners LLC purchased a new stake in NVIDIA in the 1st quarter worth $26,000. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NVIDIA during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.65% of the company’s stock.

NVDA has been the subject of several research reports. Nomura reissued a “sell” rating and set a $230.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $250.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cascend Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $330.00 price target on shares of NVIDIA in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $273.00 to $314.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Finally, Raymond James increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $240.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating, thirty have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $274.57.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 60,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $261.63, for a total transaction of $15,697,800.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Colette Kress sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.13, for a total transaction of $1,488,780.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 165,288 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,012,911.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 131,829 shares of company stock valued at $34,323,482 over the last quarter. Insiders own 4.64% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $283.95 on Wednesday. NVIDIA Co. has a 12 month low of $132.60 and a 12 month high of $316.32. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $250.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $230.66. The company has a current ratio of 7.67, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $174.13 billion, a P/E ratio of 62.82, a PEG ratio of 3.29 and a beta of 1.47.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.89 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.67 by $0.22. NVIDIA had a net margin of 25.60% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The business had revenue of $3.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.96 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.80 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 28th were paid a dividend of $0.16 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 13.94%.

NVIDIA Company Profile

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the Graphics Processing Unit (GPU) and Tegra Processor segments. The GPU segment comprises of product brands which aims specialized markets including GeForce for gamers; Quadro for designers; Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers; and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

