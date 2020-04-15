JGP Wealth Management LLC Increases Stake in Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL)

JGP Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 5.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,920 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 195 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $412,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Achmea Investment Management B.V. increased its stake in Paypal by 12.0% during the 4th quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 84,671 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $9,157,000 after buying an additional 9,104 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Brighton Jones LLC now owns 5,341 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $578,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares in the last quarter. Banco Santander S.A. grew its holdings in Paypal by 134.4% during the 4th quarter. Banco Santander S.A. now owns 115,127 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $12,453,000 after acquiring an additional 66,014 shares in the last quarter. Watchman Group Inc. acquired a new position in Paypal during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,002,000. Finally, Welch & Forbes LLC grew its holdings in Paypal by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 13,388 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 177 shares in the last quarter. 83.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Paypal alerts:

Shares of Paypal stock opened at $109.79 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $124.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.04, a PEG ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.43 and a current ratio of 1.43. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $82.07 and a one year high of $124.45. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $102.09 and a two-hundred day moving average of $107.01.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.86 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.96 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.94 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 13.84% and a return on equity of 17.33%. Paypal’s quarterly revenue was up 17.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.69 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CFO John D. Rainey sold 5,460 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.63, for a total value of $669,559.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 107,845 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,225,032.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.01, for a total transaction of $2,975,250.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 357,674 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,566,782.74. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 242,074 shares of company stock valued at $26,220,554. 0.15% of the stock is owned by insiders.

PYPL has been the subject of several analyst reports. Canaccord Genuity boosted their price target on shares of Paypal from $118.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Wedbush lowered their price target on shares of Paypal from $140.00 to $120.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein upgraded shares of Paypal from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $115.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of Paypal from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $133.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $135.00 price target on shares of Paypal in a report on Thursday, February 13th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-nine have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $125.20.

About Paypal

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform and digital payments company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and iZettle products. The company's Payments Platform allows consumers to send payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

Recommended Story: Penny Stocks, What You Need To Know

Receive News & Ratings for Paypal Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paypal and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.