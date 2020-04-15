JGP Wealth Management LLC Makes New Investment in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

JGP Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD) during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,375 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $213,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GLD. Baystate Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. Corbenic Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $36,000. ERTS Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $30,000. Finally, Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares during the fourth quarter valued at $41,000.

Shares of GLD opened at $162.66 on Wednesday. SPDR Gold Shares has a 1-year low of $119.54 and a 1-year high of $164.42. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $151.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $144.83.

About SPDR Gold Shares

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

