JGP Wealth Management LLC Raises Stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

JGP Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) by 9.8% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,216 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 198 shares during the period. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $244,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at $27,000. Credit Agricole S A increased its position in Texas Instruments by 85.8% in the fourth quarter. Credit Agricole S A now owns 210 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 97 shares during the period. Atlas Private Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Gradient Investments LLC grew its position in shares of Texas Instruments by 616.2% during the 4th quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 265 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 228 shares during the period. Finally, FSA Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Institutional investors own 84.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXN opened at $110.95 on Wednesday. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $93.09 and a 1 year high of $135.70. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $107.15 and its 200 day moving average is $121.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a current ratio of 4.13 and a quick ratio of 3.18. The company has a market cap of $100.58 billion, a PE ratio of 21.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.15.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $1.12 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.02 by $0.10. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 56.21% and a net margin of 34.83%. The firm had revenue of $3.35 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.21 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 4.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Richard K. Templeton sold 135,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $127.57, for a total transaction of $17,221,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 728,738 shares in the company, valued at $92,965,106.66. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP Darla H. Whitaker sold 6,075 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.49, for a total transaction of $744,126.75. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 58,469 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,161,867.81. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 661,503 shares of company stock worth $84,059,352 in the last 90 days. 0.73% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on TXN shares. Sanford C. Bernstein cut their price objective on Texas Instruments from $120.00 to $100.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 19th. UBS Group raised Texas Instruments from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $117.00 to $109.00 in a research report on Friday, March 27th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Texas Instruments from $125.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Mizuho boosted their target price on Texas Instruments from $113.00 to $123.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group lowered Texas Instruments from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $123.00 to $88.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Texas Instruments currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $124.41.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery management solutions, portable components, power supply controls, point-of-load products, switches and interfaces, integrated protection devices, high-voltage products, and mobile lighting and display products.

