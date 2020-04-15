JGP Wealth Management LLC Sells 6,412 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

JGP Wealth Management LLC cut its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 9.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,576 shares of the software giant’s stock after selling 6,412 shares during the quarter. Microsoft makes up approximately 3.6% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $10,168,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. lifted its holdings in Microsoft by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Starfire Investment Advisers Inc. now owns 15,690 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $2,474,000 after buying an additional 526 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 51.4% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 39,969 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $6,304,000 after acquiring an additional 13,572 shares in the last quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 113.6% in the 1st quarter. CRA Financial Services LLC now owns 48,073 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $7,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25,572 shares in the last quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Microsoft by 8.9% in the 1st quarter. Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 9,073 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $1,431,000 after acquiring an additional 743 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Monument Capital Management increased its position in Microsoft by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Monument Capital Management now owns 20,216 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,188,000 after buying an additional 226 shares in the last quarter. 72.35% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of brokerages recently commented on MSFT. Deutsche Bank decreased their target price on Microsoft from $200.00 to $180.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Wednesday, March 25th. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wedbush reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $210.00 target price on shares of Microsoft in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-two have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $184.42.

In other Microsoft news, EVP Jean Philippe Courtois sold 18,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.55, for a total transaction of $3,231,900.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 582,510 shares in the company, valued at $104,589,670.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Microsoft stock opened at $173.70 on Wednesday. Microsoft Co. has a 12 month low of $119.01 and a 12 month high of $190.70. The company has a current ratio of 2.80, a quick ratio of 2.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $156.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $155.79. The company has a market cap of $1,258.88 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.26, a PEG ratio of 2.29 and a beta of 0.96.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The software giant reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.19. Microsoft had a return on equity of 40.41% and a net margin of 33.02%. The business had revenue of $36.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $35.68 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Microsoft’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Microsoft Co. will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 21st will be paid a $0.51 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 20th. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.17%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 42.95%.

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its company's Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office 365 commercial products and services, such as Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Skype for Business, Microsoft Teams, and related Client Access Licenses (CALs); Office 365 consumer services, including Skype, Outlook.com, and OneDrive; LinkedIn online professional network; and Dynamics business solutions comprising financial management, enterprise resource planning, customer relationship management, supply chain management, and analytics applications for small and medium businesses, large organizations, and divisions of enterprises.

