John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Raises Position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. grew its position in VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF (NYSEARCA:VNM) by 64.7% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 19,100 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,500 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc. owned about 0.08% of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF worth $199,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lakeview Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $48,000. Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $62,000. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $101,000. Corbenic Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $160,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC lifted its stake in shares of VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Usca Ria LLC now owns 22,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $361,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VNM opened at $11.91 on Wednesday. VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF has a 52 week low of $9.30 and a 52 week high of $17.20. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.94.

VanEck Vectors Vietnam ETF Profile

Market Vectors Vietnam ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible, before fees and expenses, the price and yield performance of the Market Vectors Vietnam Index (the Index). The Market Vectors Vietnam Index is a rules-based, modified capitalization-weighted, float-adjusted index intended to give investors exposure to Vietnam.

