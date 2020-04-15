John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 12,400 Shares of F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. trimmed its holdings in F.N.B. Corp (NYSE:FNB) by 41.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,257 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 12,400 shares during the quarter. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in F.N.B. were worth $127,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in FNB. Westhampton Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $132,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd bought a new position in shares of F.N.B. in the fourth quarter valued at about $158,000. AQR Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $175,000. Stevens Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in F.N.B. in the fourth quarter worth about $190,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in F.N.B. by 203,033.3% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 18,282 shares of the bank’s stock worth $194,000 after purchasing an additional 18,273 shares during the period. 73.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get F.N.B. alerts:

In related news, CEO Vincent J. Delie, Jr. acquired 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Also, Director James D. Chiafullo acquired 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.92 per share, for a total transaction of $148,800.00. Insiders acquired a total of 31,500 shares of company stock worth $299,765 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.59% of the company’s stock.

FNB has been the subject of a number of research reports. Stephens lowered their price objective on F.N.B. from $14.50 to $14.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Zacks Investment Research upgraded F.N.B. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded F.N.B. from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $13.80.

NYSE FNB opened at $8.00 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.84, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $8.23 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $11.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a current ratio of 0.85. F.N.B. Corp has a 52 week low of $5.05 and a 52 week high of $12.93.

F.N.B. (NYSE:FNB) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 21st. The bank reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $300.48 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $305.55 million. F.N.B. had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 25.13%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.30 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that F.N.B. Corp will post 1.01 EPS for the current year.

F.N.B. Profile

F.N.B. Corporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of financial services primarily to consumers, corporations, governments, and small- to medium-sized businesses. The company operates through three segments: Community Banking, Wealth Management, and Insurance. It offers commercial banking solutions, including corporate and small business banking, investment real estate financing, business credit, capital market, and lease financing services.

Further Reading: What is the price-sales ratio?

Receive News & Ratings for F.N.B. Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for F.N.B. and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.