John G Ullman & Associates Inc. Sells 1,400 Shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI)

John G Ullman & Associates Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 15.7% in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 7,500 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,400 shares during the period. John G Ullman & Associates Inc.’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $202,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Johnson Controls International by 21.1% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 373,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,412,000 after acquiring an additional 65,031 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth approximately $348,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 397.0% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 127,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,179,000 after buying an additional 101,625 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in Johnson Controls International by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 750 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC bought a new position in Johnson Controls International in the third quarter worth approximately $166,000. 91.13% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Johnson Controls International news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares in the company, valued at $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Johnson Controls International stock opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $31.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $39.24. The company has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a current ratio of 1.17.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $5.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.59 billion. Johnson Controls International had a net margin of 22.75% and a return on equity of 8.43%. The company’s revenue was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.26 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 53.06%.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on JCI. Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International from $34.00 to $29.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Johnson Controls International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $43.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, January 13th. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $45.00 to $47.00 in a research report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Johnson Controls International from $44.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Johnson Controls International presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $36.20.

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

