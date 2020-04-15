Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) Stake Reduced by Louisiana State Employees Retirement System

Louisiana State Employees Retirement System cut its holdings in Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI) by 10.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 32,800 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,800 shares during the quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System’s holdings in Johnson Controls International were worth $884,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 33,823,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,385,797,000 after acquiring an additional 301,260 shares in the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 28.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 8,382,262 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,867,796 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in Johnson Controls International by 2.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,707,591 shares of the company’s stock worth $273,066,000 after acquiring an additional 137,924 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $248,097,000. Finally, Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Johnson Controls International in the fourth quarter worth about $206,751,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Johnson Controls International alerts:

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Credit Suisse Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from $45.00 to $47.00 in a report on Monday, January 6th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Johnson Controls International in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $34.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group upgraded Johnson Controls International from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. TheStreet downgraded Johnson Controls International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada restated a “sell” rating and set a $25.00 price objective on shares of Johnson Controls International in a report on Wednesday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $36.20.

In related news, CEO George Oliver sold 23,905 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $25.61, for a total value of $612,207.05. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,017,775 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,065,217.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:JCI opened at $30.80 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 0.97. Johnson Controls International PLC has a fifty-two week low of $22.77 and a fifty-two week high of $44.82. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.24. The stock has a market cap of $23.38 billion, a PE ratio of 4.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.56 and a beta of 1.11.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI) last released its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 8.43% and a net margin of 22.75%. The company had revenue of $5.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.59 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.26 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Johnson Controls International PLC will post 2.31 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.38%. Johnson Controls International’s payout ratio is 53.06%.

Johnson Controls International Company Profile

Johnson Controls International plc operates as a diversified technology and multi industrial company worldwide. The company operates through Building Technologies & Solutions and Power Solutions segments. The company designs, sells, installs, and services heating, ventilating, and air conditioning systems, controls systems, integrated electronic security systems, and integrated fire detection and suppression systems for commercial, industrial, retail, small business, institutional, and governmental customers; and energy efficiency solutions and technical services, including inspection, scheduled maintenance, and repair and replacement of mechanical and control systems, to non-residential building and industrial applications.

Featured Article: What is meant by a buy rating?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JCI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Johnson Controls International PLC (NYSE:JCI).

Receive News & Ratings for Johnson Controls International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Johnson Controls International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.