Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Position Lowered by Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC

Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 1.9% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 34,858 shares of the company’s stock after selling 669 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson accounts for approximately 2.7% of Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. Bridge Creek Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $4,570,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $4,139,107,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 14,438.5% during the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,470,520 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,453,527 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 4,725,664 shares of the company’s stock worth $689,332,000 after purchasing an additional 2,061,958 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson during the 4th quarter worth about $269,234,000. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 20.5% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,399,325 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,371,080,000 after purchasing an additional 1,599,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total transaction of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director William D. Perez purchased 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average price of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NYSE JNJ opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. Johnson & Johnson has a twelve month low of $109.16 and a twelve month high of $154.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $134.28 and a two-hundred day moving average of $138.72. The stock has a market cap of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a P/E/G ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.10 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a dividend of $1.01 per share. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is 43.78%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JNJ shares. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $159.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $170.00 to $160.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Finally, Argus reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $155.00 target price (down from $165.00) on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research report on Friday, March 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $157.13.

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

