Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) Stock Position Raised by JGP Wealth Management LLC

JGP Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) by 0.5% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 42,259 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 213 shares during the period. Johnson & Johnson comprises 2.1% of JGP Wealth Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. JGP Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $6,054,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kessler Investment Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $29,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Managment Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC raised its position in shares of Johnson & Johnson by 38.2% in the first quarter. Advocacy Wealth Management Services LLC now owns 300 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NWK Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson in the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JNJ opened at $146.03 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $134.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $138.72. Johnson & Johnson has a 12-month low of $109.16 and a 12-month high of $154.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $372.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.63 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 14th. The company reported $2.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.12. The company had revenue of $20.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.48 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a return on equity of 39.27% and a net margin of 22.18%. Johnson & Johnson’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.10 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that Johnson & Johnson will post 8.52 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 9th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 26th will be paid a $1.01 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 22nd. This is a boost from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.95. This represents a $4.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.77%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.78%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, Director William D. Perez bought 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 13th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $127.69 per share, with a total value of $63,845.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 16,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,046,870.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, COO Michael E. Sneed sold 58,128 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $149.39, for a total value of $8,683,741.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 107,511 shares in the company, valued at $16,061,068.29. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.27% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research analysts recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $165.00 to $150.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $150.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Barclays raised Johnson & Johnson from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $140.00 to $173.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. SVB Leerink reduced their target price on Johnson & Johnson from $172.00 to $160.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $168.00 target price on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Friday, April 3rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Johnson & Johnson presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $157.13.

About Johnson & Johnson

Johnson & Johnson, together with its subsidiaries, researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the health care field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S brand; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DABAO, JOHNSON'S Adult, LE PETITE MARSEILLAIS, NEUTROGENA, and OGX brands; over-the-counter medicines, including acetaminophen products under the TYLENOL brand; cold, flu, and allergy products under the SUDAFED brand; allergy products under the BENADRYL and ZYRTEC brands; ibuprofen products under the MOTRIN IB brand; and acid reflux products under the PEPCID brand.

