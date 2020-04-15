KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) Shares Bought by Geode Capital Management LLC

Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of KEMET Co. (NYSE:KEM) by 8.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 785,944 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 63,111 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC owned approximately 1.35% of KEMET worth $21,258,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in KEMET by 154.0% during the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 204,861 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $3,476,000 after purchasing an additional 124,206 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in KEMET in the 3rd quarter worth $259,000. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in KEMET by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 88,719 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,613,000 after buying an additional 1,059 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian grew its stake in shares of KEMET by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 13,296 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $360,000 after acquiring an additional 1,260 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of KEMET by 20.6% in the fourth quarter. Calamos Advisors LLC now owns 154,590 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $4,182,000 after acquiring an additional 26,377 shares in the last quarter. 96.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get KEMET alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on KEM shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered KEMET from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised shares of KEMET from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd.

In other KEMET news, Director Robert G. Paul sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.06, for a total transaction of $156,360.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 84,201 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,194,278.06. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.76% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of KEM stock opened at $25.24 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.07 and a beta of 2.09. KEMET Co. has a one year low of $15.87 and a one year high of $27.61. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.24 and its 200-day simple moving average is $24.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 2.38.

KEMET (NYSE:KEM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.10. KEMET had a return on equity of 25.26% and a net margin of 10.21%. The business had revenue of $294.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $292.43 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.06 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that KEMET Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

KEMET Profile

KEMET Corporation manufactures and sells passive electronic components under the KEMET brand worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Solid Capacitors, Film and Electrolytic; and Electro-Magnetic, Sensors, and Actuators. It offers tantalum, aluminum polymer, and ceramic capacitors; film, paper, and wet aluminum electrolytic capacitors; electromagnetic interference filters; and electro-magnetic compatible materials and devices, piezo materials and actuators, and various types of sensors.

Recommended Story: What is a put option?

Receive News & Ratings for KEMET Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KEMET and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.