Knowles Corp to Post Q2 2020 Earnings of $0.03 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NYSE:KN)

Knowles Corp (NYSE:KN) – Equities researchers at Piper Sandler dropped their Q2 2020 earnings per share estimates for Knowles in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 13th. Piper Sandler analyst H. Kumar now forecasts that the communications equipment provider will earn $0.03 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.10. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Knowles’ Q3 2020 earnings at $0.29 EPS.

Get Knowles alerts:

Knowles (NYSE:KN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.40 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $233.90 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $237.65 million. Knowles had a return on equity of 6.38% and a net margin of 5.74%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.37 EPS.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their target price on shares of Knowles from $21.00 to $19.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. ValuEngine raised Knowles from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Craig Hallum cut their price target on Knowles from $24.00 to $23.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Roth Capital cut their price target on Knowles from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Lake Street Capital cut their target price on Knowles from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $20.78.

Shares of KN opened at $14.75 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.92, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.40. Knowles has a 1-year low of $11.10 and a 1-year high of $22.79. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $14.50 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.19. The company has a current ratio of 2.56, a quick ratio of 1.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14.

In other Knowles news, Director Ronald Steven Jankov bought 5,900 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $17.35 per share, with a total value of $102,365.00. Also, Director Didier Hirsch bought 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $16.11 per share, with a total value of $48,330.00. Company insiders own 4.48% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of KN. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $15,878,000. Stifel Financial Corp bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 3rd quarter worth $13,134,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 788.2% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 556,674 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $11,774,000 after acquiring an additional 494,000 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new position in shares of Knowles during the 4th quarter worth $7,305,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Knowles by 72.3% during the 4th quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 782,885 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $16,558,000 after acquiring an additional 328,592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 98.81% of the company’s stock.

Knowles Company Profile

Knowles Corporation designs, manufactures, and sells micro-acoustic, audio processing, and precision device solutions for the mobile consumer electronics, communications, medical, defense, aerospace, and industrial markets worldwide. It operates in two segments, Audio and Precision Devices (PD). The Audio segment designs and manufactures audio products, including microphones and balanced armature speakers, audio processors, and software and algorithms used in applications that serve the mobile, ear, and Internet of Things markets.

Featured Story: Book Value Per Share in Stock Trading

Receive News & Ratings for Knowles Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Knowles and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.