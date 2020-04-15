Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Shares Sold by Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL

Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL trimmed its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) by 3.7% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 43,087 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,656 shares during the quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $1,730,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 26.8% during the fourth quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 261,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after acquiring an additional 55,236 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% during the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 68,129 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $3,325,000 after purchasing an additional 2,298 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 9.0% during the 4th quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,974 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $291,000 after purchasing an additional 492 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Koninklijke Philips by 108.9% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 1,308 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,689 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,792,000 after buying an additional 3,420 shares during the period. 4.71% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of PHG opened at $40.90 on Wednesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $39.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $44.89. The firm has a market cap of $37.04 billion, a PE ratio of 28.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.09. Koninklijke Philips NV has a 12-month low of $30.50 and a 12-month high of $50.78. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The technology company reported $0.92 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a net margin of 6.00% and a return on equity of 14.90%. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Koninklijke Philips NV will post 2.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.9356 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 5th. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is presently 36.28%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on PHG shares. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. ValuEngine upgraded Koninklijke Philips from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, March 13th. UBS Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. Finally, DZ Bank restated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $51.00.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

