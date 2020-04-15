L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Stock Position Raised by Macquarie Group Ltd.

Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its position in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 195.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 12,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $219,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of L Brands by 9.0% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in L Brands by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,963,915 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $72,070,000 after buying an additional 175,659 shares in the last quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd lifted its position in L Brands by 205.3% in the 4th quarter. Contrarius Investment Management Ltd now owns 3,440,909 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $62,349,000 after buying an additional 2,313,900 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in L Brands by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,809,394 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,787,000 after buying an additional 74,456 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its position in L Brands by 1,874.2% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,787,251 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $32,385,000 after buying an additional 1,696,719 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 69.67% of the company’s stock.

Get L Brands alerts:

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Telsey Advisory Group reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of L Brands from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating and set a $17.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of L Brands from $20.00 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of L Brands from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a $24.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research note on Friday, March 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $21.83.

NYSE LB opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20. The company’s fifty day moving average is $16.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $18.46. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative net margin of 2.84% and a negative return on equity of 55.91%. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.14 EPS. Sell-side analysts forecast that L Brands Inc will post 1.51 earnings per share for the current year.

About L Brands

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

Featured Article: Stock Symbols Definition, Examples, Lookup

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB).

Receive News & Ratings for L Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for L Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.