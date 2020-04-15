Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 33,500 Shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ) by 127.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 59,716 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,500 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Oxford Square Capital were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Caxton Associates LP grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 168.0% during the 4th quarter. Caxton Associates LP now owns 32,759 shares of the company’s stock worth $176,000 after acquiring an additional 20,534 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 4.2% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 527,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,871,000 after acquiring an additional 21,045 shares in the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $63,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Square Capital by 16.4% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 799,675 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,350,000 after buying an additional 112,871 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Square Capital in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $64,000. 15.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Oxford Square Capital alerts:

In related news, Director Steven P. Novak sold 13,130 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.03, for a total value of $52,913.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director George Stelljes III bought 12,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.11 per share, for a total transaction of $25,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 22,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,475. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 8.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

OXSQ stock opened at $3.06 on Wednesday. Oxford Square Capital Corp has a fifty-two week low of $2.04 and a fifty-two week high of $6.76. The stock has a market capitalization of $137.17 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -4.50 and a beta of 1.15. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $3.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $5.14.

Oxford Square Capital (NASDAQ:OXSQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). Oxford Square Capital had a positive return on equity of 13.67% and a negative net margin of 47.54%. The company had revenue of $20.44 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts expect that Oxford Square Capital Corp will post 0.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 30th. Investors of record on Monday, June 15th will be given a $0.067 dividend. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 26.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 12th. Oxford Square Capital’s payout ratio is currently 98.77%.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the company. BidaskClub raised Oxford Square Capital from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oxford Square Capital from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 10th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Oxford Square Capital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $5.50.

About Oxford Square Capital

Oxford Square Capital Corp. is a business development company, operates as a closed-end, non-diversified management investment company. It is a private equity and mezzanine firm. The firm invests in both public and private companies. It invests in secured and unsecured senior debt, subordinated debt, junior subordinated debt, preferred stock, common stock and syndicated bank loans.

Read More: Economic Bubble

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OXSQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Oxford Square Capital Corp (NASDAQ:OXSQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Square Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Square Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.