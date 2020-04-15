Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 3,672 Shares of Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW) by 989.8% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 4,043 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,672 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF were worth $318,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNDW. Citigroup Inc. bought a new position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $42,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $140,000. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC boosted its position in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC now owns 12,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $961,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Visionary Wealth Advisors bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $1,883,000. Finally, Moseley Investment Management Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard Total World Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $2,445,000.

Get Vanguard Total World Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA BNDW opened at $80.22 on Wednesday. Vanguard Total World Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $74.00 and a 12-month high of $82.58. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $79.56 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $79.67.

Read More: Price to Earnings Ratio (PE) Basics



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BNDW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BNDW).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Total World Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.