Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 425 Shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of Skechers USA Inc (NYSE:SKX) by 5.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,922 shares of the textile maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 425 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Skechers USA were worth $338,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in Skechers USA by 75.0% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 700 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Skechers USA by 8,333.3% during the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 1,012 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $44,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $52,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Skechers USA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $164,000. Finally, First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of Skechers USA by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,058 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $175,000 after acquiring an additional 284 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.79% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SKX opened at $26.71 on Wednesday. Skechers USA Inc has a twelve month low of $17.06 and a twelve month high of $44.50. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $26.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $36.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.82, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Skechers USA (NYSE:SKX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 6th. The textile maker reported $0.39 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.39. Skechers USA had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 14.82%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.31 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 23.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts predict that Skechers USA Inc will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

SKX has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Skechers USA from $38.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Susquehanna Bancshares dropped their price objective on shares of Skechers USA from $51.00 to $32.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 6th. ValuEngine raised shares of Skechers USA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. Evercore ISI began coverage on shares of Skechers USA in a research report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $52.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Monness Crespi & Hardt reduced their price target on shares of Skechers USA from $50.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. Skechers USA currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $41.21.

Skechers USA Profile

Skechers U.SA, Inc designs, develops, markets, and distributes footwear for men, women, and children; and performance footwear for men and women under the Skechers GO brand worldwide. It operates through three segments: Domestic Wholesale Sales, International Wholesale Sales, and Retail Sales. The company offers casual boots, shoes, and sandals for men; shoes, oxfords and slip-ons, lug outsole and fashion boots, and casual sandals for women; dress casuals, seasonal sandals and boots, classic and wide fit, and relaxed fit casuals for men and women; and casual athletic line for men and women under the Skechers USA brand.

