Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Acquires 9,178 Shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC) by 22.7% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 49,679 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,178 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.69% of Firsthand Technology Value Fund worth $319,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SVVC. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Firsthand Technology Value Fund during the 4th quarter worth approximately $168,000. Independent Advisor Alliance grew its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 80.0% during the 4th quarter. Independent Advisor Alliance now owns 29,694 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $191,000 after acquiring an additional 13,193 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund by 15.8% during the 3rd quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 44,000 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 6,000 shares in the last quarter. 10.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Firsthand Technology Value Fund alerts:

Separately, ValuEngine cut shares of Firsthand Technology Value Fund from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th.

NASDAQ:SVVC opened at $3.31 on Wednesday. Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc has a 1-year low of $2.72 and a 1-year high of $12.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.26 and a 200 day simple moving average of $6.02. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.43 million, a PE ratio of -0.37 and a beta of 1.54.

Firsthand Technology Value Fund (NASDAQ:SVVC) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 16th. The investment management company reported ($0.20) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $0.89 million for the quarter.

About Firsthand Technology Value Fund

Firsthand Technology Value Fund, Inc is a business development company specializes in investments in start-up, late, development stage, and PIPEs. It seeks to invest in pre-IPO companies. The fund also seeks to make investments in companies with operating histories that are unprofitable or marginally profitable, that have negative net worth, or that are involved in bankruptcy or reorganization proceedings.

Read More: What are the advantages to having securities held in street name?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SVVC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Inc (NASDAQ:SVVC).

Receive News & Ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Firsthand Technology Value Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.