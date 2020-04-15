Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Boosts Stock Holdings in Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in shares of Brixmor Property Group Inc (NYSE:BRX) by 11.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,957 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,589 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Brixmor Property Group were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BRX. Colony Group LLC raised its holdings in Brixmor Property Group by 6.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 180,372 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $3,660,000 after purchasing an additional 10,413 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 1.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 144,720 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,936,000 after buying an additional 1,742 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its position in Brixmor Property Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 16,307,919 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $330,888,000 after buying an additional 99,775 shares during the period. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $654,000. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp acquired a new position in Brixmor Property Group during the third quarter worth about $242,000.

Shares of NYSE BRX opened at $10.95 on Wednesday. Brixmor Property Group Inc has a 1 year low of $7.51 and a 1 year high of $22.74. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $13.14 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.08. The firm has a market cap of $3.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 1.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 0.51.

Brixmor Property Group (NYSE:BRX) last announced its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by ($0.27). Brixmor Property Group had a return on equity of 9.94% and a net margin of 23.52%. The firm had revenue of $293.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $294.14 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Brixmor Property Group Inc will post 1.87 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Investors of record on Monday, April 6th will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 3rd. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 10.41%. Brixmor Property Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 59.69%.

Several research analysts have weighed in on BRX shares. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $24.00 to $13.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of Brixmor Property Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $23.00 to $21.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Brixmor Property Group from $21.50 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.47.

In related news, insider Brian T. Finnegan sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.00, for a total transaction of $63,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO James M. Taylor, Jr. purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 17th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $12.40 per share, for a total transaction of $124,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 309,760 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,841,024. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 22,500 shares of company stock worth $289,625. 0.44% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Brixmor (NYSE: BRX) is a real estate investment trust (REIT) that owns and operates a high-quality, national portfolio of open-air shopping centers. Its 425 retail centers comprise approximately 74 million square feet of prime retail space in established trade areas. The Company strives to own and operate shopping centers that reflect Brixmor's vision "to be the center of the communities we serve" and are home to a diverse mix of thriving national, regional and local retailers.

