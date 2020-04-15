Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 1,499 Shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:SPR) by 48.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,612 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 1,499 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Spirit AeroSystems were worth $337,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 1.8% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 339,492 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $24,742,000 after purchasing an additional 6,149 shares during the last quarter. Polianta Ltd purchased a new stake in Spirit AeroSystems during the 4th quarter valued at $998,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 12.5% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 58,690 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $4,277,000 after purchasing an additional 6,500 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 37.3% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 74,567 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $5,434,000 after purchasing an additional 20,244 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Spirit AeroSystems by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 674,493 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $49,158,000 after purchasing an additional 28,418 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on SPR shares. ValuEngine downgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Benchmark started coverage on Spirit AeroSystems in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $58.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Barclays cut Spirit AeroSystems from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Bank of America cut Spirit AeroSystems from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $77.00 to $25.00 in a report on Monday. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $67.73.

SPR opened at $19.99 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.94, a P/E/G ratio of 69.30 and a beta of 1.83. Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. has a 12 month low of $13.69 and a 12 month high of $92.81. The company has a current ratio of 2.64, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $33.10 and a 200 day moving average of $66.37.

Spirit AeroSystems (NYSE:SPR) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 28th. The aerospace company reported $0.79 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.57 by ($0.78). Spirit AeroSystems had a return on equity of 37.69% and a net margin of 6.74%. The company had revenue of $1.96 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $1.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 6.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc. will post 0.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 20th were given a dividend of $0.01 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 19th. This represents a $0.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%. Spirit AeroSystems’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.72%.

Spirit AeroSystems Holdings, Inc designs, manufactures, and supplies commercial aero structures in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Fuselage Systems, Propulsion Systems, and Wing Systems. The Fuselage Systems segment develops, produces, and markets forward, mid, and rear fuselage sections and systems primarily to aircraft original equipment manufacturers (OEMs); and related spares, as well as maintenance, repairs, and overhaul (MRO) services.

