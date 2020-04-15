Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys 3,410 Shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Nlight Inc (NASDAQ:LASR) by 28.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,366 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,410 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Nlight were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. UBS Group AG boosted its position in Nlight by 33.8% during the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its position in Nlight by 43.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,167 shares of the company’s stock worth $85,000 after purchasing an additional 1,268 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Nlight by 3.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 51,497 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new position in Nlight during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Nlight by 57.8% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,152 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after buying an additional 1,887 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CEO Scott H. Keeney sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.02, for a total value of $100,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 299,162 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,989,223.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 5.80% of the stock is owned by insiders.

LASR stock opened at $13.71 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $528.60 million, a PE ratio of -40.32 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.82 and a 200 day simple moving average of $16.85. Nlight Inc has a 52 week low of $9.03 and a 52 week high of $26.77.

Nlight (NASDAQ:LASR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.08. The business had revenue of $42.90 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.34 million. Nlight had a negative return on equity of 3.94% and a negative net margin of 7.29%. Nlight’s revenue for the quarter was down 10.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.10 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Nlight Inc will post -0.67 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. BidaskClub downgraded Nlight from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. ValuEngine raised Nlight from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their target price on Nlight from $23.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 23rd. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Nlight from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a report on Thursday, March 26th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.00.

nLIGHT, Inc designs, develops, and manufactures semiconductor and fiber lasers used in the industrial, microfabrication, and aerospace and defense markets. The company also produces optical fiber products. It markets and sells its products to original equipment manufacturer primarily through direct sales force in the United States, China, South Korea, Germany, and Finland, as well as through various independent sales representatives and distributors in Asia and Europe.

