Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Buys New Position in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in NortonLifeLock Inc. (NASDAQ:NLOK) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor bought 11,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $299,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in NLOK. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Trust Co. of Vermont bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of NortonLifeLock during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.51% of the company’s stock.

Get NortonLifeLock alerts:

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. TheStreet upgraded NortonLifeLock from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Co cut their price target on NortonLifeLock from $25.00 to $20.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 7th. Zacks Investment Research cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $20.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut NortonLifeLock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded NortonLifeLock from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $23.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, March 25th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. NortonLifeLock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $21.44.

NASDAQ NLOK opened at $19.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $11.63 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.34, a P/E/G ratio of 4.48 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a fifty day moving average of $18.43. NortonLifeLock Inc. has a 12 month low of $15.12 and a 12 month high of $28.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a current ratio of 2.88 and a quick ratio of 2.88.

NortonLifeLock (NASDAQ:NLOK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $618.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $607.39 million. NortonLifeLock had a return on equity of 9.68% and a net margin of 100.76%. NortonLifeLock’s quarterly revenue was up .5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that NortonLifeLock Inc. will post 0.84 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 18th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th were given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 21st. NortonLifeLock’s payout ratio is currently 42.74%.

NortonLifeLock Company Profile

NortonLifeLock Inc provides cyber security products, services, and solutions worldwide. The company offers Norton security solutions as a subscription service providing protection for devices against malware, viruses, adware, and ransomware on various platforms; and LifeLock identity theft protection solution that provides identity monitoring, alerts, and restoration to its customers.

See Also: Why is the Consumer Price Index (CPI) important?

Receive News & Ratings for NortonLifeLock Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NortonLifeLock and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.