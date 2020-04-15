Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Cuts Stock Position in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in US Concrete Inc (NASDAQ:USCR) by 19.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,944 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 1,907 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in US Concrete were worth $331,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of USCR. State Street Corp boosted its position in US Concrete by 0.5% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 455,147 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $25,161,000 after purchasing an additional 2,370 shares during the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in US Concrete by 1.2% in the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,899 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $1,376,000 after purchasing an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the third quarter worth $2,535,000. Atlantic Union Bankshares Corp purchased a new position in US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $319,000. Finally, Peddock Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in US Concrete in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. 89.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut US Concrete from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. BidaskClub cut US Concrete from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti dropped their price target on US Concrete from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on US Concrete from $47.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Finally, Stephens decreased their price objective on US Concrete from $37.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. US Concrete has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $41.83.

In other news, Director Kurt Matthew Cellar acquired 10,700 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $24.61 per share, for a total transaction of $263,327.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 88,646 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,181,578.06. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William J. Sandbrook acquired 15,000 shares of US Concrete stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 27th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.96 per share, for a total transaction of $419,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 417,570 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,675,257.20. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have bought 36,100 shares of company stock worth $871,839 and have sold 750 shares worth $21,865. 5.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of NASDAQ USCR opened at $18.81 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $325.64 million, a P/E ratio of 20.90 and a beta of 1.55. The company has a quick ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.06 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $37.38. US Concrete Inc has a twelve month low of $6.75 and a twelve month high of $56.22.

US Concrete (NASDAQ:USCR) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The construction company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.09 by ($0.62). The business had revenue of $369.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $388.07 million. US Concrete had a return on equity of 3.41% and a net margin of 1.01%. US Concrete’s revenue was down .2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.43 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that US Concrete Inc will post 1.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

U.S. Concrete, Inc, through its subsidiaries, produces and sells ready-mixed concrete, aggregates, and concrete-related products and services to the construction industry in the United States, U.S. Virgin Islands, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Ready-Mixed Concrete and Aggregate Products.

