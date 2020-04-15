Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Position in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Gentex Co. (NASDAQ:GNTX) by 57.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,120 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 19,102 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Gentex were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its stake in Gentex by 14.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 7,831 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $227,000 after buying an additional 994 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. lifted its stake in Gentex by 708.1% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 2,290,705 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $66,385,000 after buying an additional 2,007,235 shares in the last quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Gentex by 8.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 95,999 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $2,782,000 after purchasing an additional 7,128 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Gentex by 199.1% in the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,645 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $343,000 after purchasing an additional 7,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AQR Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Gentex by 669.5% in the 4th quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,359,633 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $39,402,000 after purchasing an additional 1,182,946 shares in the last quarter. 83.30% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, Director James H. Wallace sold 12,000 shares of Gentex stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.06, for a total value of $360,720.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 33,803 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,016,118.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

GNTX stock opened at $23.44 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $5.70 billion, a PE ratio of 14.21, a PEG ratio of 3.73 and a beta of 1.20. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $24.10 and its 200-day moving average price is $27.69. Gentex Co. has a one year low of $19.48 and a one year high of $31.27.

Gentex (NASDAQ:GNTX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The auto parts company reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $443.84 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $445.94 million. Gentex had a net margin of 22.85% and a return on equity of 22.29%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.41 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Gentex Co. will post 1.59 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, April 10th will be issued a $0.12 dividend. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This is an increase from Gentex’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. Gentex’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 28.92%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on GNTX shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Gentex from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price on shares of Gentex in a research note on Thursday, December 19th. Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Gentex in a research note on Tuesday. They issued a “sell” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Gentex from $34.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Gentex from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, March 27th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.33.

Gentex Corporation provides digital vision, connected car, dimmable glass, and fire protection products worldwide. It designs, develops, manufactures, and markets automotive products, including interior and exterior electrochromic automatic-dimming rearview mirrors, automotive electronics, and non-automatic-dimming rearview mirrors for automotive passenger cars, light trucks, pick-up trucks, sport utility vehicles, and vans for original equipment manufacturers, tier one automotive mirror manufacturers, and various aftermarket and accessory customers.

