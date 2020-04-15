Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Decreases Stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA) by 95.6% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,646 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 298,380 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in iShares MSCI Australia ETF were worth $308,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in iShares MSCI Australia ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,985,000. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 65.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,673,712 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $37,893,000 after purchasing an additional 662,185 shares during the period. Innealta Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 24.5% in the 4th quarter. Innealta Capital LLC now owns 140,042 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,171,000 after purchasing an additional 27,591 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 18.0% in the 4th quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 58,991 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,336,000 after purchasing an additional 8,991 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG increased its stake in iShares MSCI Australia ETF by 25.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,527,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,578,000 after purchasing an additional 305,957 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI Australia ETF alerts:

Shares of EWA stock opened at $16.57 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Australia ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.73 and a fifty-two week high of $23.54. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $16.91 and its 200-day moving average price is $21.22.

iShares MSCI Australia ETF Profile

iShares MSCI Australia ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI Australia Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, of publicly traded securities in the Australian market, as represented by the MSCI Australia Index (the Index).

Featured Story: Cryptocurrencies

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EWA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Australia ETF (NYSEARCA:EWA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Australia ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.