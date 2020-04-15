Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Grows Holdings in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB) by 17.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 6,327 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 948 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Weibo were worth $299,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in WB. Voya Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Weibo by 5.0% during the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 5,641 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $252,000 after buying an additional 269 shares during the last quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in Weibo by 5.9% during the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 5,291 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Weibo by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the period. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 15,657 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $726,000 after acquiring an additional 408 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC lifted its stake in shares of Weibo by 3,272.2% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 607 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 589 shares during the period. 25.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Weibo alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ WB opened at $35.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.02 billion, a PE ratio of 16.17 and a beta of 1.95. The company has a current ratio of 4.54, a quick ratio of 4.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74. Weibo Corp has a 1 year low of $29.50 and a 1 year high of $72.78. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $37.12 and its 200-day moving average is $43.96.

Weibo (NASDAQ:WB) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The information services provider reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.11. Weibo had a net margin of 28.00% and a return on equity of 23.63%. The company had revenue of $468.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $469.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.80 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Weibo Corp will post 2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

WB has been the topic of a number of research reports. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Weibo from $50.00 to $48.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, February 24th. UBS Group dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $46.50 to $45.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Weibo from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Weibo from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Weibo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Weibo currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $49.38.

About Weibo

Weibo Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a social media platform for people to create, distribute, and discover Chinese-language content. It operates in two segments, Advertising and Marketing Services, and Value-Added Services. The company offers self-expression products that enable its users to express themselves on its platform; social products to promote social interaction between users on its platform; and discovery products to help users discover content on its platform.

See Also: Conference Calls and Individual Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Weibo Corp (NASDAQ:WB).

Receive News & Ratings for Weibo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Weibo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.