Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $322,000 Stock Holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in Global X Social Media Index ETF (NASDAQ:SOCL) by 38.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 9,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,570 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.26% of Global X Social Media Index ETF worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $136,000. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 3.9% in the fourth quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 10,063 shares of the company’s stock valued at $349,000 after acquiring an additional 374 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Group Inc. lifted its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 11.9% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 29,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,038,000 after acquiring an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 63,034 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,184,000 after acquiring an additional 1,691 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cardan Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in Global X Social Media Index ETF by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. Cardan Capital Partners LLC now owns 73,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,540,000 after acquiring an additional 4,906 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ SOCL opened at $31.60 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $30.39 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $33.11. Global X Social Media Index ETF has a 12-month low of $24.57 and a 12-month high of $37.71.

