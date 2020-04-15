Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $326,000 Stock Holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. cut its holdings in AK Steel Holding Co. (NYSE:AKS) by 6.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 98,987 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 7,337 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in AK Steel were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $210,000. CNH Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of AK Steel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,005,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in AK Steel by 189.3% during the fourth quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 35,000 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 22,900 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in AK Steel by 23.9% during the fourth quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 362,645 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,193,000 after acquiring an additional 69,898 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in AK Steel by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,945,074 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $12,980,000 after acquiring an additional 53,874 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 59.99% of the company’s stock.

AK Steel stock opened at $1.55 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $1.81 and its 200 day moving average is $2.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.12, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.64. The firm has a market cap of $491.21 million, a P/E ratio of 38.76 and a beta of 2.93. AK Steel Holding Co. has a one year low of $1.55 and a one year high of $3.59.

AK Steel (NYSE:AKS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 20th. The basic materials company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. AK Steel had a return on equity of 23.33% and a net margin of 0.18%. AK Steel’s revenue was down 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that AK Steel Holding Co. will post 0.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of AK Steel to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. Cfra upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $3.50 to $4.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 20th. TheStreet downgraded shares of AK Steel from a “c-” rating to a “d+” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of AK Steel from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AK Steel presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.55.

AK Steel Holding Corporation, through its subsidiary, AK Steel Corporation, produces flat-rolled carbon, and stainless and electrical steel products in the United States and internationally. It produces flat-rolled carbon steel products, including coated, cold-rolled, and hot-rolled carbon steel products; grain-oriented specialty stainless and electrical steels; and carbon and stainless steel tubing products.

