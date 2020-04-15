Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $331,000 Stock Holdings in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in Helmerich & Payne, Inc. (NYSE:HP) by 9.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 7,393 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 731 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Helmerich & Payne were worth $331,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of HP. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its stake in shares of Helmerich & Payne by 726.2% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 748 shares in the last quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $56,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Helmerich & Payne by 37.6% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 1,368 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 374 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vestcor Investment Management Corp acquired a new position in Helmerich & Payne during the 4th quarter worth about $85,000. Institutional investors own 90.05% of the company’s stock.

In other news, insider Todd Willard Benson purchased 10,000 shares of Helmerich & Payne stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $20.21 per share, with a total value of $202,100.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 49,297 shares in the company, valued at approximately $996,292.37. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 4.54% of the company’s stock.

NYSE HP opened at $18.34 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.83 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.71. Helmerich & Payne, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.40 and a 52-week high of $64.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 2.40 and a current ratio of 2.75. The stock has a market cap of $2.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -79.74, a PEG ratio of 276.97 and a beta of 2.08.

Helmerich & Payne (NYSE:HP) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The oil and gas company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.08 by $0.11. Helmerich & Payne had a positive return on equity of 4.29% and a negative net margin of 0.82%. The business had revenue of $614.66 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $604.21 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. Helmerich & Payne’s revenue for the quarter was down 17.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Helmerich & Payne, Inc. will post 0.01 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Monday, May 11th will be paid a dividend of $0.71 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 8th. This represents a $2.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 15.49%. Helmerich & Payne’s payout ratio is 162.29%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on HP. Cowen upped their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $43.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. Wolfe Research upgraded shares of Helmerich & Payne from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Helmerich & Payne from $21.50 to $17.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 6th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Helmerich & Payne from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group raised Helmerich & Payne from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $20.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, March 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $34.30.

Founded in 1920, Helmerich & Payne, Inc (H&P) (NYSE: HP) is committed to delivering industry leading levels of drilling productivity and reliability. H&P operates with the highest level of integrity, safety and innovation to deliver superior results for its customers and returns for shareholders.

