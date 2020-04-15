Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $333,000 Stock Position in Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Olin Co. (NYSE:OLN) by 17.0% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 19,351 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,818 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Olin were worth $333,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in OLN. Pzena Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Olin during the 4th quarter worth $63,189,000. Boston Partners grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 3,589.5% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 857,407 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $14,780,000 after purchasing an additional 834,168 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Olin by 427.5% during the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 491,226 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $8,474,000 after purchasing an additional 641,226 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Olin by 796.0% in the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 480,100 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $8,282,000 after buying an additional 426,518 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its stake in Olin by 848.9% in the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 360,179 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $6,209,000 after buying an additional 322,222 shares in the last quarter. 88.40% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Olin from $22.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Olin from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $16.00 to $7.00 in a research note on Thursday, March 26th. Barclays reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $18.00 price objective on shares of Olin in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Citigroup raised their price objective on Olin from $10.00 to $13.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, UBS Group raised their price objective on Olin from $9.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.87.

Shares of OLN opened at $14.90 on Wednesday. Olin Co. has a 1 year low of $8.76 and a 1 year high of $25.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $2.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -165.54 and a beta of 1.49. The business has a 50-day moving average of $13.08 and a 200-day moving average of $16.44.

Olin (NYSE:OLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The specialty chemicals company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.10) by $0.13. The company had revenue of $1.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.39 billion. Olin had a positive return on equity of 3.67% and a negative net margin of 0.18%. The firm’s revenue was down 15.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.32 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Olin Co. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

Olin Profile

Olin Corporation manufactures and distributes chemical products in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls; Epoxy; and Winchester. The Chlor Alkali Products and Vinyls segment offers chlorine and caustic soda, ethylene dichloride and vinyl chloride monomers, methyl chloride, methylene chloride, chloroform, carbon tetrachloride, perchloroethylene, trichloroethylene and vinylidene chloride, hydrochloric acid, hydrogen, bleach products, potassium hydroxide, chlorinated organics intermediates and solvents, and sodium hypochlorite.The Epoxy segment provides allyl chloride and epichlorohydrin, as well as acetone, bisphenol, cumene, and phenol for use in resins and other plastic materials, water purification, and pesticides, as well as for the manufacturers of polymers; liquid and solid epoxy resins that are used in adhesives, paints and coatings, composites, and flooring; and differentiated epoxy resins for use in electrical laminates, paints and coatings, wind blades, electronics, and construction, as well as offers additives.

