Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $338,000 Stock Position in SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. reduced its stake in shares of SLM Corp (NASDAQ:SLM) by 7.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,859 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 3,100 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in SLM were worth $338,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in SLM in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Advisor Group Inc. raised its position in SLM by 40.7% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 6,449 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,864 shares during the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of SLM during the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of SLM by 5,099.3% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 7,695 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 7,547 shares during the last quarter. 96.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SLM opened at $6.84 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $3.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.26, a PEG ratio of 0.35 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 1.30, a current ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50. SLM Corp has a 12-month low of $5.60 and a 12-month high of $12.32. The business’s 50 day moving average is $8.15 and its 200 day moving average is $9.02.

SLM (NASDAQ:SLM) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 22nd. The credit services provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $419.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $411.71 million. SLM had a return on equity of 20.27% and a net margin of 24.30%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that SLM Corp will post 1.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.75%. SLM’s payout ratio is 9.45%.

In other SLM news, Director Earl A. Goode sold 7,323 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.24, for a total value of $82,310.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.45% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

SLM has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Oppenheimer downgraded SLM from an “outperform” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of SLM in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine downgraded SLM from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 9th. BidaskClub downgraded SLM from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price objective on SLM from $11.00 to $14.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 24th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $13.90.

SLM Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as a saving, planning, and paying for college company in the United States. The company originates and services private education loans to students or their families. It also offers retail deposit accounts, including certificates of deposit, money market deposit accounts, and high yield savings accounts; omnibus accounts; and a consumer savings network that provides financial rewards on everyday purchases to help families save for college.

