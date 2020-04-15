Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $342,000 Stock Holdings in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Zillow Group Inc (NASDAQ:ZG) by 67.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 7,493 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 3,005 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Zillow Group were worth $342,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ZG. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 50.0% during the 4th quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 900 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Garner Asset Management Corp now owns 34,005 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,555,000 after buying an additional 370 shares during the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 8.8% during the 4th quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 9,186 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $420,000 after buying an additional 743 shares during the last quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 5.8% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Brook Financial Partners LLC now owns 21,625 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $989,000 after buying an additional 1,190 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its position in shares of Zillow Group by 11.5% during the 4th quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 12,406 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $567,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares during the last quarter. 25.97% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ ZG opened at $38.31 on Wednesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $39.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $40.95. Zillow Group Inc has a one year low of $18.65 and a one year high of $66.96. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.22 billion, a P/E ratio of -25.88 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 3.81 and a quick ratio of 2.90.

Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The technology company reported ($0.26) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.59) by $0.33. Zillow Group had a negative return on equity of 9.12% and a negative net margin of 11.13%. The business had revenue of $943.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $813.99 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.46) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 158.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that Zillow Group Inc will post -2.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the company. Guggenheim downgraded Zillow Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Zillow Group from $40.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Zillow Group from $77.00 to $41.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $56.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Bank of America reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $20.00 target price on shares of Zillow Group in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Zillow Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $47.53.

Zillow Group, Inc operates real estate and home-related brands on mobile and the Web in the United States. The company offers a portfolio of brands and products to empowering consumers with unparalleled data, inspiration, and knowledge around homes and connecting them with real estate professionals. Its brands focus on various stages of the home lifecycle, including renting, buying, selling, and financing.

