Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Has $343,000 Stock Holdings in Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in shares of Black Hills Corp (NYSE:BKH) by 17.1% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,372 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 900 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Black Hills were worth $343,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in BKH. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Black Hills by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,998,712 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $392,599,000 after purchasing an additional 244,667 shares during the last quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 17.9% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co. Asset Management US Inc. now owns 671,142 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $52,711,000 after acquiring an additional 101,703 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 13.6% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 641,713 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $50,400,000 after acquiring an additional 77,027 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 3,043.8% in the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 76,143 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,981,000 after acquiring an additional 73,721 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of Black Hills by 74.2% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 156,652 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $12,304,000 after acquiring an additional 66,711 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 84.27% of the company’s stock.

BKH has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $88.00 price objective on shares of Black Hills in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Sidoti downgraded shares of Black Hills from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Monday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $76.50.

In other Black Hills news, Chairman David R. Emery sold 6,250 shares of Black Hills stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $375,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 94,828 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,689,680. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Tony A. Jensen acquired 2,340 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 12th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $63.25 per share, with a total value of $148,005.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 2,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $162,236.25. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

BKH opened at $67.69 on Wednesday. Black Hills Corp has a fifty-two week low of $48.07 and a fifty-two week high of $87.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a current ratio of 0.58 and a quick ratio of 0.44. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $66.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $75.81. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.10 and a beta of 0.44.

Black Hills (NYSE:BKH) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The utilities provider reported $1.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.04. Black Hills had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $477.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $555.29 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.05 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 4.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts expect that Black Hills Corp will post 3.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Black Hills Profile

Black Hills Corporation, through its subsidiaries, operates as an electric and natural gas utility company in the United States. It operates through Electric Utilities, Gas Utilities, Power Generation, and Mining segments. The Electric Utilities segment generates, transmits, and distributes electricity to approximately 212,000 electric customers in Colorado, Montana, South Dakota, and Wyoming, as well as provides electrical system construction services to large industrial customers.

