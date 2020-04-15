Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its position in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. (NYSE:PFD) by 16.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 19,787 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,853 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd were worth $308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 15,257 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 1,762 shares during the period. Boston Private Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the fourth quarter worth $61,000. Finally, Pacitti Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd during the fourth quarter worth $27,000.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd stock opened at $12.60 on Wednesday. Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Inc. has a twelve month low of $7.34 and a twelve month high of $17.83. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.71 and its 200-day simple moving average is $15.02.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 30th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, April 23rd will be given a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 7.14%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 22nd.

Flaherty & Crumrine Pref. Income Fd Company Profile

Flaherty & Crumrine Preferred Income Fund Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Flaherty & Crumrine Incorporated. The fund invests in the public equity markets of the United States. It invests in the stocks of companies operating in the financials sector. The fund primarily invests in preferred securities.

