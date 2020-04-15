Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Increases Position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Safety Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SAFT) by 10.1% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 3,617 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 332 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Safety Insurance Group were worth $334,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Safety Insurance Group by 24.0% during the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 636 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. Amalgamated Bank boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 7.7% in the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 2,448 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $227,000 after purchasing an additional 174 shares during the last quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Martingale Asset Management L P now owns 72,211 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $6,683,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. 6 Meridian boosted its holdings in Safety Insurance Group by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. 6 Meridian now owns 5,954 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Oak Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Safety Insurance Group during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.90% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ SAFT opened at $82.11 on Wednesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $91.99. The company has a market capitalization of $1.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 0.36 and a quick ratio of 0.36. Safety Insurance Group, Inc. has a 1 year low of $65.45 and a 1 year high of $103.96.

Safety Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SAFT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The insurance provider reported $1.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.26. The firm had revenue of $223.90 million during the quarter. Safety Insurance Group had a net margin of 11.35% and a return on equity of 10.32%.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a dividend of $0.90 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 28th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.38%.

In other Safety Insurance Group news, Director Frederic H. Lindeberg purchased 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 27th. The stock was bought at an average price of $77.89 per share, with a total value of $77,890.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,020. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, major shareholder Corp Srb purchased 17,590 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 20th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $71.32 per share, with a total value of $1,254,518.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased a total of 36,562 shares of company stock valued at $2,651,870 in the last ninety days. 4.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Separately, BidaskClub raised shares of Safety Insurance Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 14th.

Safety Insurance Group Profile

Safety Insurance Group, Inc provides private passenger and commercial automobile insurance in Massachusetts, New Hampshire, and Maine, the United States. The company's private passenger automobile policies offer coverage for bodily injury and property damage to others, no-fault personal injury coverage for the insured/insured's car occupants, and physical damage coverage for an insured's own vehicle for collision or other perils.

