Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Lowers Holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT) by 24.2% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,492 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,661 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.06% of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF worth $313,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. CWM LLC now owns 3,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $90,000 after buying an additional 650 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 91.9% during the fourth quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 10,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after buying an additional 5,029 shares during the last quarter. Simplex Trading LLC raised its stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 70,622.2% during the fourth quarter. Simplex Trading LLC now owns 19,095 shares of the company’s stock valued at $522,000 after buying an additional 19,068 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $699,000. Finally, Florin Court Capital LLP purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $939,000.

LIT stock opened at $24.27 on Wednesday. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1-year low of $17.83 and a 1-year high of $34.18. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $24.08 and a 200-day moving average price of $26.30.

About Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

