Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,316 Shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Proofpoint Inc (NASDAQ:PFPT) by 87.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,821 shares of the software maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,316 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Proofpoint were worth $317,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Proofpoint by 88.6% during the fourth quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 249 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $34,000. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $38,000. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Proofpoint by 51.7% in the fourth quarter. Shine Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 921 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $106,000 after acquiring an additional 314 shares during the period. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of Proofpoint in the fourth quarter worth approximately $202,000. Institutional investors own 96.94% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Paul R. Auvil III sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $125.10, for a total transaction of $3,127,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 94,831 shares in the company, valued at $11,863,358.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP David Knight sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.12, for a total value of $250,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 17,118 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,713,854.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 92,500 shares of company stock worth $10,465,800 over the last ninety days. 2.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on PFPT shares. Cowen reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $135.00 price objective on shares of Proofpoint in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. DA Davidson started coverage on Proofpoint in a research note on Monday, January 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Proofpoint from $143.00 to $153.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. BidaskClub lowered Proofpoint from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Proofpoint from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $123.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Proofpoint has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $138.84.

Shares of NASDAQ:PFPT opened at $115.54 on Wednesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33. Proofpoint Inc has a twelve month low of $83.81 and a twelve month high of $133.58. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $106.37 and its 200-day moving average is $117.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -49.59 and a beta of 1.40.

Proofpoint (NASDAQ:PFPT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The software maker reported $0.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.61. Proofpoint had a negative return on equity of 8.73% and a negative net margin of 14.67%. The company had revenue of $243.40 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $239.11 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.51 earnings per share. Proofpoint’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts anticipate that Proofpoint Inc will post -1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Proofpoint

Proofpoint, Inc operates as a security-as-a-service provider that enables large and mid-sized organizations to defend, protect, archive, and govern their sensitive data worldwide. It offers protection against advanced and targeted threats, including malicious attachments, polymorphic threats, zero-day exploits, user-transparent ‘drive-by' downloads, malicious Web links, hybrid threats, malware free attacks, and other penetration tactics.

