Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 140 Shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co (NYSE:RS) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,572 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 140 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Reliance Steel & Aluminum were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Group One Trading L.P. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $48,000. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum by 705.3% during the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 459 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 402 shares during the period. Citizens Financial Group Inc RI bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new position in Reliance Steel & Aluminum during the fourth quarter worth $59,000. 83.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RS stock opened at $87.20 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of $6.00 billion, a PE ratio of 8.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.28. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $90.49 and a 200 day simple moving average of $108.40. Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co has a 52 week low of $70.57 and a 52 week high of $122.17. The company has a quick ratio of 2.02, a current ratio of 4.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum (NYSE:RS) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The industrial products company reported $2.44 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.71. The business had revenue of $2.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. Reliance Steel & Aluminum had a return on equity of 13.98% and a net margin of 6.39%. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s revenue for the quarter was down 13.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co will post 6.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 27th. Investors of record on Friday, March 13th were paid a $0.625 dividend. This represents a $2.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.87%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This is an increase from Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. Reliance Steel & Aluminum’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. Cowen cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $123.00 to $122.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $128.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Reliance Steel & Aluminum from $121.00 to $88.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. TheStreet downgraded Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Finally, ValuEngine raised Reliance Steel & Aluminum from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.64.

In related news, CFO Karla R. Lewis sold 18,954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $107.26, for a total value of $2,033,006.04. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 105,430 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,308,421.80. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.43% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Profile

Reliance Steel & Aluminum Co operates as a metals service center company. The company provides alloy, aluminum, brass, copper, carbon steel, stainless steel, titanium, and specialty steel products and related processing services to general manufacturing, non-residential construction, transportation, aerospace and defense, energy, electronics and semiconductor fabrication, auto, and heavy industries.

