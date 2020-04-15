Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,954 Shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of IAA (NYSE:IAA) by 42.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,608 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,954 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IAA were worth $311,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in IAA. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. CNB Bank bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of IAA during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000.

A number of brokerages have issued reports on IAA. Robert W. Baird lowered their price objective on IAA from $46.00 to $40.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded IAA from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Barrington Research upgraded IAA from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, Stephens lowered their price objective on IAA from $53.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $48.13.

IAA stock opened at $32.53 on Wednesday. IAA has a 1-year low of $21.79 and a 1-year high of $51.74. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $34.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.29 billion and a P/E ratio of 20.20.

IAA (NYSE:IAA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $355.90 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $348.11 million. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAA will post 1.46 EPS for the current year.

IAA Profile

IAA, Inc provides salvage vehicle auctions and related services. It offers salvage auction services, such as inbound transportation logistics, inspection, evaluation, salvage recovery, titling, and settlement administrative services. The company's salvage auctions facilitate the remarketing of damaged vehicles designated as total losses by insurance companies, charity donation vehicles, recovered stolen (or theft) vehicles, and low value used vehicles through live and online auctions.

