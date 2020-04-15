Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Purchases 311 Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF (NYSEARCA:SDG) by 6.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 5,500 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 311 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned 0.44% of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF worth $345,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Harvest Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $6,562,000. CWM LLC raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. CWM LLC now owns 79,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,225,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares during the period. Mission Wealth Management LP raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 58.3% in the 4th quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP now owns 31,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,076,000 after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF by 13.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 25,957 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,699,000 after purchasing an additional 3,117 shares during the period. Finally, Halbert Hargrove Global Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF in the 4th quarter worth $459,000.

Shares of iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF stock opened at $60.07 on Wednesday. iShares MSCI Global Impact ETF has a one year low of $50.42 and a one year high of $72.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $59.47 and its 200 day moving average is $62.89.

