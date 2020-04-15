Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc (NASDAQ:XRAY) by 21.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 5,719 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,555 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in DENTSPLY SIRONA were worth $325,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,653 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $1,112,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 195.9% during the 4th quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 11,620 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $663,000 after buying an additional 7,693 shares during the last quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the 4th quarter valued at $61,000. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 33.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,412,953 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $79,960,000 after buying an additional 352,168 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. lifted its position in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 4.7% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 1,150,238 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $65,092,000 after buying an additional 51,310 shares during the last quarter. 95.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ XRAY opened at $40.76 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 34.84, a P/E/G ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a quick ratio of 1.44, a current ratio of 2.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $40.89 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.61. DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc has a twelve month low of $31.58 and a twelve month high of $60.87.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY) last announced its earnings results on Monday, March 2nd. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.09 billion. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a return on equity of 10.76% and a net margin of 6.52%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 27th were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 26th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.98%. DENTSPLY SIRONA’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.33%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on XRAY. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $66.00 to $56.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Wolfe Research raised DENTSPLY SIRONA from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. HC Wainwright reissued a “neutral” rating and set a $51.00 price objective (down previously from $60.00) on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Barclays reissued a “hold” rating and set a $64.00 price objective on shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Barrington Research dropped their price objective on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $63.00 to $60.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $54.50.

About DENTSPLY SIRONA

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets various dental and oral health products, and other consumable healthcare products primarily for the professional dental market worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Technologies & Equipment; and Consumables. Its dental supplies include endodontic instruments and materials, dental anesthetics, prophylaxis pastes, dental sealants, impression materials, restorative materials, tooth whiteners, and topical fluoride products; and small equipment products comprise dental hand pieces, intraoral curing light systems, dental diagnostic systems, and ultrasonic scalers and polishers.

