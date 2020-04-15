Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Reduces Stake in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its holdings in IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP) by 6.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,245 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 149 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in IPG Photonics were worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC purchased a new stake in IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of IPG Photonics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $36,000. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 213.4% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 175 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 1,166.7% in the 3rd quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 380 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $52,000 after purchasing an additional 350 shares during the period. Finally, Cutler Group LP lifted its stake in shares of IPG Photonics by 187.5% in the 4th quarter. Cutler Group LP now owns 460 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $66,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.39% of the company’s stock.

Get IPG Photonics alerts:

A number of research firms have recently commented on IPGP. BidaskClub cut IPG Photonics from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, March 28th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $150.00 price objective on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. Citigroup raised their price objective on IPG Photonics from $168.10 to $173.80 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Northcoast Research reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of IPG Photonics in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered IPG Photonics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $151.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.82.

Shares of IPGP opened at $120.75 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a current ratio of 9.88 and a quick ratio of 7.90. IPG Photonics Co. has a one year low of $98.04 and a one year high of $182.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.38 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.04, a PEG ratio of 16.53 and a beta of 1.75. The business has a fifty day moving average of $116.63 and a 200 day moving average of $133.76.

IPG Photonics (NASDAQ:IPGP) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The semiconductor company reported $0.75 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.80 by ($0.05). The firm had revenue of $306.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $285.77 million. IPG Photonics had a return on equity of 10.09% and a net margin of 13.71%. The business’s revenue was down 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.40 EPS. Analysts expect that IPG Photonics Co. will post 2.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Felix I. Stukalin sold 4,066 shares of IPG Photonics stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.54, for a total transaction of $579,567.64. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 22,730 shares in the company, valued at $3,239,934.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 33.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About IPG Photonics

IPG Photonics Corporation develops and manufactures a range of high-performance fiber lasers, fiber amplifiers, and diode lasers used in various applications primarily in materials processing worldwide. The company's laser products include low, medium, and high power lasers; fiber pigtailed packaged diodes and fiber coupled direct diode laser systems; high-energy pulsed lasers, multi-wavelength and tunable lasers, and single-polarization and single-frequency lasers; laser diode chips and packaged laser diodes; and high power optical fiber delivery cables, fiber couplers, beam switches, chillers, scanners, and other accessories.

Recommended Story: Understanding each part of a balance sheet

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IPGP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for IPG Photonics Co. (NASDAQ:IPGP).

Receive News & Ratings for IPG Photonics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for IPG Photonics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.