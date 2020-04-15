Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,026 Shares of Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its position in Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR) by 7.3% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 13,049 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 1,026 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Juniper Networks were worth $322,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of JNPR. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. lifted its position in shares of Juniper Networks by 26.1% in the fourth quarter. CSat Investment Advisory L.P. now owns 2,443 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $60,000 after buying an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. World Asset Management Inc grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. World Asset Management Inc now owns 28,959 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after buying an additional 612 shares during the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Juniper Networks by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 14,488 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $357,000 after buying an additional 615 shares during the last quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Nissay Asset Management Corp Japan ADV now owns 35,703 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $879,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in Juniper Networks by 89.7% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 696 shares in the last quarter. 92.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Juniper Networks alerts:

Shares of NYSE:JNPR opened at $22.48 on Wednesday. Juniper Networks, Inc. has a one year low of $15.20 and a one year high of $28.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $20.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $23.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.48, a PEG ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 0.93.

Juniper Networks (NYSE:JNPR) last issued its earnings results on Monday, January 27th. The network equipment provider reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01. Juniper Networks had a net margin of 7.76% and a return on equity of 9.16%. The company had revenue of $1.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.59 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Juniper Networks, Inc. will post 1.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd were given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 28th. This is a positive change from Juniper Networks’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.56%. Juniper Networks’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.12%.

JNPR has been the subject of several analyst reports. Raymond James reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Juniper Networks in a report on Monday, February 10th. UBS Group reduced their target price on Juniper Networks from $26.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Credit Suisse Group cut their price target on Juniper Networks from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of Juniper Networks in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer dropped their target price on Juniper Networks from $29.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. Juniper Networks currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.00.

In other news, SVP Brian Martin sold 13,576 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.09, for a total value of $313,469.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. 1.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Juniper Networks

Juniper Networks, Inc designs, develops, and sells network products and services worldwide. The company offers various routing products, such as ACX series universal access routers to deploy new high-bandwidth services; MX series Ethernet routers that functions as a universal edge platform; PTX series packet transport routers; cloud customer premises equipment; and NorthStar controllers.

Recommended Story: What is a management fee?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding JNPR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Juniper Networks, Inc. (NYSE:JNPR).

Receive News & Ratings for Juniper Networks Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Juniper Networks and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.