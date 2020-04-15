Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 1,990 Shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 9.8% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 18,396 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 1,990 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $332,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of LB. State Street Corp raised its position in L Brands by 9.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,928,770 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $233,685,000 after acquiring an additional 983,063 shares in the last quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1.2% in the third quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 190,489 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,732,000 after purchasing an additional 2,329 shares during the period. Redwood Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 37.6% in the third quarter. Redwood Investment Management LLC now owns 18,819 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $369,000 after purchasing an additional 5,142 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares during the period. Finally, FNY Investment Advisers LLC raised its position in shares of L Brands by 1,767.0% in the fourth quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 1,755 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 1,661 shares during the period. 69.67% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of LB opened at $14.07 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.07 and a 200 day simple moving average of $18.46. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $8.00 and a 52-week high of $28.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a PE ratio of -10.58, a P/E/G ratio of 0.76 and a beta of 1.20.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 26th. The specialty retailer reported $1.88 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $4.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.71 billion. L Brands had a negative return on equity of 55.91% and a negative net margin of 2.84%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.14 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that L Brands Inc will post 1.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on LB shares. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of L Brands from $19.50 to $25.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Barclays raised shares of L Brands from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Deutsche Bank reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $24.00 price target (down previously from $29.00) on shares of L Brands in a research report on Friday, March 20th. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of L Brands from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $25.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $8.00 price target on shares of L Brands in a research report on Monday, March 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have given a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.83.

L Brands Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

