Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 24,640 Shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Amplify Online Retail ETF (NASDAQ:IBUY) by 79.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,349 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,640 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. owned about 0.14% of Amplify Online Retail ETF worth $326,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in IBUY. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 28.0% during the fourth quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 932 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after acquiring an additional 204 shares during the period. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 7.9% during the third quarter. Ausdal Financial Partners Inc. now owns 5,630 shares of the company’s stock worth $263,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Valley National Advisers Inc. increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 24.7% during the fourth quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 6,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $322,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the period. NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 53.8% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 9,661 shares of the company’s stock worth $496,000 after acquiring an additional 3,379 shares during the period. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC increased its position in Amplify Online Retail ETF by 19.1% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,120 shares of the company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 1,940 shares during the period.

Shares of IBUY stock opened at $48.34 on Wednesday. Amplify Online Retail ETF has a 1 year low of $33.11 and a 1 year high of $56.46. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $43.54 and its 200 day simple moving average is $48.67.

