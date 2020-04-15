Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 380 Shares of New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lessened its stake in New Relic Inc (NYSE:NEWR) by 7.6% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,593 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 380 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in New Relic were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $30,000. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $33,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new position in New Relic in the fourth quarter valued at about $159,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. acquired a new position in New Relic during the fourth quarter worth about $168,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in New Relic by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 3,268 shares of the software maker’s stock worth $215,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 83.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Relic stock opened at $51.81 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -38.66 and a beta of 1.07. New Relic Inc has a 52-week low of $33.49 and a 52-week high of $108.91. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $48.12 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $61.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 2.99 and a current ratio of 2.99.

New Relic (NYSE:NEWR) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The software maker reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.35. The firm had revenue of $153.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $149.27 million. New Relic had a negative return on equity of 13.19% and a negative net margin of 13.67%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 23.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.19 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that New Relic Inc will post -1.01 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Lewis Cirne sold 31,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.80, for a total transaction of $1,388,800.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Mark Sachleben sold 1,670 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.97, for a total value of $101,819.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 67,670 shares of company stock worth $3,634,020 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. BMO Capital Markets downgraded New Relic from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $72.00 to $78.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $110.00 price objective on shares of New Relic in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on New Relic from $85.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday. Oppenheimer lowered their price objective on New Relic from $80.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities assumed coverage on New Relic in a research note on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $73.39.

New Relic, Inc, a software-as-a-service company, provides various digital products worldwide. Its cloud-based platform and suite of products include New Relic Platform, which enable organizations to collect, store, and analyze data. The company offers New Relic Application Performance Management that provides visibility into the performance and usage of server-based applications, such as data pertaining to response time, transaction throughput, error rates, top transactions, and user satisfaction; New Relic Mobile, which provides code-level visibility into the performance and health of mobile applications running on the iOS and Android mobile operating systems; and New Relic Browser that monitors the page view experiences of actual end-users for desktop and mobile browser-based applications.

