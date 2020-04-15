Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. Sells 534 Shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT)

Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. decreased its position in shares of BioTelemetry Inc (NASDAQ:BEAT) by 7.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 7,088 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 534 shares during the quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in BioTelemetry were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Logan Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of BioTelemetry by 3.7% during the fourth quarter. Logan Capital Management Inc. now owns 161,402 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $7,472,000 after acquiring an additional 5,709 shares in the last quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 13.3% during the fourth quarter. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $79,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of BioTelemetry during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $410,000. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 7.9% during the fourth quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 136,323 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $6,312,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its position in shares of BioTelemetry by 12.3% during the fourth quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 591,414 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $27,382,000 after buying an additional 64,897 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ BEAT opened at $44.27 on Wednesday. BioTelemetry Inc has a one year low of $27.35 and a one year high of $60.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 2.92. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $38.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $44.45. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 53.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.05 and a beta of 1.33.

BioTelemetry (NASDAQ:BEAT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The medical research company reported $0.48 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48. BioTelemetry had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 6.80%. The firm had revenue of $112.03 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $110.35 million. As a group, equities analysts expect that BioTelemetry Inc will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BEAT has been the topic of several analyst reports. Benchmark cut their target price on BioTelemetry from $82.00 to $55.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 19th. BidaskClub raised BioTelemetry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Zacks Investment Research raised BioTelemetry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $46.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday. ValuEngine cut BioTelemetry from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, Sidoti cut their price objective on BioTelemetry from $81.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $63.29.

BioTelemetry Company Profile

BioTelemetry, Inc, a remote medical technology company, provides remote cardiac monitoring, remote blood glucose monitoring, centralized core lab services for clinical trials, and original equipment manufacturing services for healthcare and clinical research customers worldwide. It operates in Healthcare, Research, and Corporate and Other segments.

